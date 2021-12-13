5 common myths about blood donation that just aren’t true

This festive season you will probably see urgent calls to donate blood. People with conditions like cancer, leukaemia, haemophilia and bleeding disorders always need blood components.

“Only 1% of the South African population are regular blood donors, and with blood collection having decreased significantly over the past two years because of various lockdown regulations, the SANBS has found it difficult to meet the demand for blood across the country,” says Dr Karin van den Berg, SANBS Medical Director. “This is because of a reduced number of mobile blood drives at different facilities such as office parks, universities, and schools,” she adds. The spread of Covid-19 has disrupted the functions and operations of the South African National Blood Service (SANBS).

Low blood stocks affect people who lose blood due to accidents, chronically ill patients, mothers giving birth and those who are scheduled for surgeries. However, the organisation needs blood in order to save lives and says it has adhered to laws that were asserted to minimise the spread of the virus while also trying to ensure that it fulfils its mandate of saving lives through the collection and supply of blood. While the struggle for donors is a real one, there are some factors that contribute to low donor turnout, like misinformation – especially on social media.

Below are some of the most common myths that Van den Berg would like to share and correct: 1. Myth 1 – Unvaccinated individuals cannot donate blood. This is not true. Anybody can donate blood. As long as you are healthy and meet all the qualifying criteria. The SANBS treats all donors the same and realises that the choice to get vaccinated or not is a personal one. Unvaccinated donors are still welcome if they do not show any Covid-19 symptoms and they have not been in contact with anybody who has tested positive for Covid-19.

2. Myth 2 – Vaccinated recipients receive vaccinated blood, while unvaccinated people receive unvaccinated blood. SANBS does not systematically record the vaccination status of donors and therefore does not have a system to separate blood from vaccinated and unvaccinated donors. Blood is provided equitably to all patients, whether vaccinated or not. 3. Myth 3 – SANBS tests blood for Covid-19.

SANBS does not test blood for the presence of the Sars-CoV-2 virus, nor for antibodies against the virus. Covid-19 is a respiratory virus and is not considered transmissible through a blood transfusion. However, donors need to ensure that they do not have any symptoms of Covid-19 at the time of donation to safeguard our staff and other donors. 4. Myth 4 – You become vaccinated after receiving blood from a vaccinated donor Receiving vaccinated blood does not mean that you are now vaccinated against Covid-19. You will still need to get a Covid-19 vaccine as per the guidance of the Department of Health.