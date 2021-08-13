5 common symptoms of a women’s health condition that almost 1 in 10 women suffer from

Although eight to 13% of women suffer from polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), it remains a female health condition that many people are unaware of and often goes for years without being diagnosed and treated. This hormonal disorder with reproductive, cosmetic and metabolic consequences, if left untreated, can develop into diabetes, cardiac problems linked to hypertension and high cholesterol, as well as sleeping problems. Early diagnosis is imperative to avoid other unwanted long-term issues such as infertility.

Salome ambassador, pharmacist and female reproductive health consultant Tendai Bbosa identifies five common PCOS symptoms: * Irregular or prolonged menstrual cycles. * Elevated levels of the male hormone androgen which results in excess body hair, particularly on the upper lip, face, arms and chest.

* Acne. * Being overweight or obese. * Polycystic ovaries where the ovaries are not able to function

Bbosa warns that PCOS may present different symptoms and signs at different stages of a women’s life but these are basic warning signs that every woman should look out for. They need to see a gynaecologist to get a diagnosis for PCOS. “Just because you battle with your weight, have cysts on your ovaries sometimes or because you’re struggling to fall pregnant, you should never make the assumption you have PCOS without being carefully examined and diagnosed by a health practitioner. “Once you’re certain, only then should you start treating the condition; and the earlier you can treat diagnosed PCOS, the better!”, says Bbosa.