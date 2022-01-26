5 foods to help combat heartburn

If you get heartburn, also known as acid reflux, you know how uncomfortable the feeling can be. Despite trying to cut out certain foods, you still may be experiencing it, so it is helpful to know what foods can actually help fight acid reflux.

What you eat is important when it comes to preventing gastrointestinal issues, and certain foods can work wonders to relieve discomfort and prevent future issues. Here are some of the foods that can help combat heartburn. Oatmeal. Picture: Pexels/Life Of Pix Oatmeal

Research shows that foods that are high in fiber such as oatmeal aren’t just amazing for your digestive tract, they may also prevent heartburn from brewing. So, start your morning right with a hearty bowl of oatmeal. Green vegetables Vegetables such as broccoli and celery are low-acidic foods. As a result, they can soothe the oesophageal (throat) lining. Other good veggies include asparagus and green beans. Health experts also note that generally, fresh, frozen, and canned vegetables are safe for people with acid reflux. However, if those vegetables are fried or creamed, the addition of high-fat ingredients could aggravate the stomach.

Banana. Picture: Pexels/Ryutaro Tsukata Banana Just like vegetables, a banana is low-acid and high alkaline, and great for the digestive tract. If you battle with heartburn, bananas can help prevent stomach acid production while also helping things run smoothly through the digestive system Ginger

Ginger. Picture: Jocelyn Morales on Unsplash Whether you prefer ginger sprinkled into your morning smoothie, a soothing cup of ginger tea or fresh ginger grated into your water, this magical vegetable reduces inflammation and can aid in preventing and treating heartburn as well as calm an upset stomach and ease nausea. Yoghurt