Unfortunately, life doesn’t stop for hangovers. Work, family and just being a grown up adult continues even when you have a killer hangover.

Our bodies do not respond to alcohol the same way; some wake feeling like they have been run down by truck while others wake up as fresh as a daisy. If you need a little bit of help with recover and if you’d prefer to avoid pharmaceuticals, there are natural solutions to try.





Ginger





A cup of ginger tea the morning after a heavy night could be a cheap way of hitting two birds with one stone. You’ll be replenishing some of that much-needed water, and also getting an important shot of stomach-calming ginger.



Potassium-rich smoothie

Potassium is an essential mineral that the body requires for a variety of processes. It also helps banish feelings of nausea and dehydration that a hangover brings. Blend one banana with a glass of water, a tablespoon of honey and a teaspoon of turmeric to create a hangover-fighting smoothie.



Healthy Breakfast





Eating is also vital, with alcohol consumption hitting your blood glucose levels hard. Granola with sliced fruit can give you a hit of natural sugars and also get you some valuable vitamins as a bonus.





Consume sugar while you’re drinking





Studies show that fructose may speed alcohol metabolism, thus reducing the risk of a hangover. It’s important to eat sugar while you’re drinking, not before, since fructose metabolizes quickly. Next time,try plain orange juice between cocktails.





The fastest way to push toxins out of your body is to ensure you’re properly hydrated. While water may seem like the obvious choice, a glass of tomato juice with a dash of cayenne pepper, sugar and lime helps to replenish electrolytes too.