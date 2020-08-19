5 things that can happen when go to sleep wearing your contact lenses

We all know your lenses should be removed before going to bed. But sometimes there may be some occasional naps. And sometimes you may be very tired that the only thing in your mind is your bed and not your eyes. Wondering what risk you take when you go to sleep wearing your contact lenses? Here are five things you can expect to happen when you sleep with contact lenses. Less air

Your cornea needs oxygen. If you wear lenses, your cornea is already receiving less oxygen.

The oxygen content can drop so much that your cornea may swell. Although the swelling is not huge, it can cause small gaps between eye surface cells, and bacteria are more likely to settle here. This may result in an eye infection.

Eye infection

Chances of you contracting an eye infection increase more when you sleep while your lenses are still on. Bacteria may easily settle on your lenses.

When you go to sleep and close your eyes while your lenses are not removed, you are basically keeping the bacteria against your eyes all night long.

From eye irritation to damage

Even if you get lucky and do not get an infection, your eyes frequently get irritated when you snooze while your lenses are still on. Your eyes dry when you are asleep, and removing lenses from your dry eyes can cause irritation and sometimes even cause some serious damage.

Naps?

Sleeping with your lenses in for eight hours or more is not a good idea, but can taking a nap really hurt? Yes, it can, so that is also not a good idea.

The moment you start to fall asleep, your cornea starts to swell a bit. However, the longer you are asleep, the more it is risky. Even with just taking that 15-minute nap, as bacteria can collect between the surface cells of your eye.

Fallen asleep anyway

Falling asleep with your contact lenses may happen to anyone whether it's deliberate or not. Has that ever happened to you, and now you are experiencing the following symptoms?

Change in your view

Red eyes

Extra sensitive to light

Pain or discomfort in the eyes

More tears

If you are experiencing any of the above symptoms, contact your specialist.