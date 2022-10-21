5 TikTok health trends to avoid

Some of the tendencies are funny, while others may have unfavourable consequences. Be careful to avoid these five concepts the next time you’re scrolling through TikTok.

Caffeine and lemon People are pouring fresh lemon juice into their coffee as part of a TikTok challenge, claiming that doing so will help them lose weight and burn fat. However, there is no solid scientific evidence to support this trend. It could be a sign of disordered eating.

#162pounds ♬ Cup of Coffee - IWL @missfoodiebayarea Day 1 ☕️ #coffeeandlemondiet Talk to a registered dietitian about any weight loss or body image concerns you may have if you’re willing to consume an unappetising food or beverage in order to lose weight. Lettuce steeped in water

Influencers on TikTok have been infusing romaine lettuce with hot water (and occasionally peppermint tea), believing it will promote sleep. There is, however, less scientific proof that this approach is effective as a sleep aid. This assertion is based on a study that examined a romaine lettuce extract that affects how the body processes sleep.

Dropping liquid chlorophyll into water is another trend being promoted from TikTok influencers to celebrities, who claim it would help boost immunity, detox the blood, deodorise sweat glands, re-energise the body, clear the intestines, and prevent cancer. For those few amounts of liquid, that’s a lot of claims! Unfortunately, there isn’t much evidence to support these assertions.

If the goal of this trend is to avoid fruit, it should be emphasised that 85% of Americans don’t even consume the necessary daily intake of fruit, according to the dietary guidelines. To benefit from the nutrition fruit offers, you should consume more of it. Garlic through the nose Many TikTokers have been inhaling garlic cloves, ostensibly to clear their sinuses and get rid of stuffy noses.

One TikToker stated that this is very safe to do! However, putting a fresh garlic clove up your nose can be harmful to your health. Natural oils found in garlic have the potential to irritate the skin around the nose.

#youtube #garlic #sinus #fyp ♬ original sound - Motivationaldoc @motivationaldoc Garlic Up Your Nose?! #drmandell If the garlic clove gets stuck in your nostril, it may cause a nasal obstruction and, even worse, a trip to the emergency room. Instead of putting garlic up your nose, enjoy a clove or two with your meal. Garlic does have some antibacterial and antimicrobial capabilities, as well as a variety of minerals and flavours that can improve the flavour of many foods in little doses.

In terms of general food and nutrition trends, you should consider the following: (1) Does this person have training in medicine or nutrition? (2) Are they merely providing a personal endorsement or is there any proof to support their claims? When it comes to social media trends, the answers to these questions are typically no! We are aware that it might be challenging to sort through the numerous TikTok diet and wellness trends. Always seek the advice of a specialist for specialised, fact-based instruction to assist you in achieving your nutritional and fitness-related objectives.