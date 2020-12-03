5 tips on how to enjoy a healthier holiday

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

December is traditionally a time to relax the dietary restrictions and let loose, but with health taking centre stage this year, it’s important to maintain a good balance heading into the 2020 festive season. Laager Rooibos has shared some quick and easy ways to enjoy the holiday season, while also heading into 2021 on a healthy note. “After a challenging year, people are looking forward to relaxing the rules a bit over the holidays, which is completely understandable,” said Laager Rooibos marketing manager Candice Sessions. “While having fun and replenishment are important, we’re encouraging South Africans to implement a few basic practices so that they can enjoy themselves while also retaining good health.” 1. Plan outdoor get-togethers

To maintain all relevant Covid-19 health and safety regulations while spending quality time with friends and family, take advantage of the sunny summer weather and opt for outdoor get togethers such as braais and picnics.

2. Freeze leftovers

No matter how well-catered a Christmas event has been, there are always leftovers. Rather than giving into the inevitable temptation and gorging on them all in a few days, carefully package and freeze leftovers to get you through ‘Janu-worry’.

3. Schedule exercise

Rather than lounging around indoors watching TV, get the family outside for a walk in nature or a friendly sporting contest. It’s also worth scheduling exercise throughout December as it’s very easy to get out of this important habit on holiday.

4. Home-made ice teas

Switch out the sugar-laden fizzy drinks for water or home-made ice tea. This will ensure you’re meeting your daily hydration recommendation (eight glasses a day) while also taking away the temptation of overeating. For an easy, home-made iced tea recipe, simply freeze fruit into iced cubes with water. Then make up a batch of Laager Rooibos, cool, add a dash of honey to taste, and then include the fruity ice cubes.

5. Choose ‘mocktails’ over cocktails

There’s a tendency to indulge in more alcoholic beverages at this time of year, but alcohol can deplete B vitamins and diminish the body’s natural immune system. Swop those cocktails for healthier mocktails. Renowned South African chefs and Laager Rooibos ambassadors, Tebo and Lebo Ndala, have shared a delicious festive mocktail recipe with a Cranberry and Wild Cherry twist.

ROOIBOS CRANBERRY & WILD CHERRY TEA-TINI

(makes 6 tea-tinis)

INGREDIENTS

4 Laager Cranberry & Wild Cherry Rooibos teabags

4 cups boiling water

1/2 cup sugar

100 ml lemon juice

Sparkling lemonade or sparkling water, to serve

1. Brew the teabags in the boiling water for 15 minutes to extract the tea flavor.

2. Remove teabags from water.

3. Simmer the tea and sugar on medium heat until sugar is dissolved.

4. Reduce the liquid to 1 cup of simple syrup.

5. Set it aside, leave it to cool.

6. In a flask, add some ice, tea syrup, lemon juice and shake until flavours combine and the flask is cold.

7. Pour liquid into Martini glasses and top up with the sparkling lemonade or sparkling water.