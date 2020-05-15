5 tips on how to start your day right

Getting your body ready for the day can be a challenge, especially during the colder months but it’s doable. However, sometimes it takes time, just like revving a car.

There are so many ways to put movement into your healthy morning routine. So, adopt a new morning habit and start the day with a bang.

Shield has shared five tips that will help you kickstart healthy movement habits and help you get the most out of your day.

Start right and stay fresh

Do not succumb the snooze button. Awakening your senses with a hot shower accompanied by a few of your favourite songs is the perfect start and it’s bound to make you smile.

Exercise the smart way

You don’t have to work out the whole morning. Brief interval training – concentrated exercise with minimal rest – is just as effective as long sessions. A ten minutes session can beat two hours: the key is intensity. Reps, reps, reps. Then rest for 10 seconds after every burst.

Join the resistance

Stretch your morning potential with a resistance band. They’re a great way to work some movement into your bed-to-breakfast routine. Hold the band and stretch your arms out to open your shoulders. Put it under your feet and grab it to stretch your legs. Ten of each will set you up for the day.

Salute the sun

Kick-start the day like a yogi with a variation of a 'sun salutation'. Your hamstrings will be stretched, your posture improved, and your energy will be sky-high. Lift your arms and bend at the hips so your hands find the floor. Move down into a press-up, lower your body, and then push your chest and head up.

Read in bed

We’re all about getting up, getting dressed and be on the move– but only when the day calls for it. Once or twice a week, if those few minutes in the morning is all you have to yourself while we’re stuck indoors, enjoy them. Rest. Read. Do what you feel your body and mind needs.

These five tips will help you kickstart healthy movement habits and help you get the most out of your day. Just remember to protect yourself against wetness and odour.