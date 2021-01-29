5 types of foods to help you shed unwanted weight gain

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

After the festive season, most look for inspiration, diets, and tricks to help them to get back into their best shape. If you are one of those people, there is no doubt: now is the perfect time to start working on your desired body goal. While there is no shortage of dietary options, it is important to find one that best suits your goal and enjoy says Omy Naidoo of Newtricion Wellness Dieticians If you have been stuck in the past week on what you can do to shed the December weight, here are the five best diet plans from Naidoo to help you lose weight and improve your overall health. Low GI Products

Studies have shown that food with a low Glycemic Index (GI) diet may result in weight loss, reduced blood sugar levels, and lower the risk of heart diseases and Type 2 diabetes.

These types of foods contain a lot of fibre and are, as a result, slowly digested and absorbed; causing a slower and smaller rise in blood sugar levels.

Low calories food

The low-carb, whole-food diet is perfect for people who need to lose weight, optimise health, and lower risk of diseases.

This diet is flexible, allowing you to tweak your carb intake according to your goals.

It is high in vegetables, meat, fish, eggs, fruits, nuts, and fats but low in starches, sugars, and processed foods.

Low-fat diets

Like low-carb diets, this diet has been popular for decades. It involves restricting your fat intake to 30% of your daily calories.

One way to achieve this consists of avoiding cooking oil and frying. Try boiling, steaming, baking or roasting your food, instead.

You may also remove chicken skin and cut out the fat in red meat.

Mediterranean diet

The Mediterranean diet is brilliant and thoroughly studied. It is particularly effective for heart disease prevention.

The diet includes plenty of vegetables, fruits, fish, poultry, whole grains, legumes, dairy products, and extra virgin olive oil.

Vegan diet

This diet relies solely on plant-based foods and eliminates all animal products.

The vegan diet has become increasingly popular in the past decade and offers several health benefits, including weight loss, improved heart health, and better blood sugar control.

While all the above diets are effective, visit your nearest dietician to help you design a bespoke solution.