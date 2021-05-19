6 common reasons why you bruise easily

When small blood vessels under the skin burst, it causes bruising, which may appear as yellow or black-and-blue marks. Some people bruise more easily than others.

Below is a list of the common causes for those bruises:

Nutrient deficiency

Vitamin K and C perform several important functions in your blood, according to a recent report from Medical News Today. Vitamin C boosts your immune system and helps you heal wounds.

Vitamin K aids in blood clotting, bone metabolism and regulating blood calcium levels.

Age

While it can affect youth, it is more common in older adults due to the ageing of blood vessels and thinner skin.

Intense exercise

Blood vessels can burst when a muscle is strained, causing it to leak into the surrounding area.

Alcohol consumption

According to studies, alcohol thins the blood and lowers vitamin C levels, which are essential for the skin and blood vessels to withstand impact.

Health conditions

When you have a blood condition like haemophilia, your blood takes a long time to clot. At the slightest injury, blood would be more likely to pool under your skin.

Also, according to WedMD, When platelets (tiny blood cells) are low, people with certain types of leukaemia bruise easily.

Taking certain types of medicine

Blood thinners make it difficult for blood to clot. Steroids can thin your skin and make your blood vessels more vulnerable. According to WebMD, blood vessels with less protection are more likely to burst and bleed.