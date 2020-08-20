6 things that can cause your teeth to turn yellow

The are so many factors that can cause your teeth to turn yellow. But what are the real no-no’s when it comes to yellowing your teeth? 1. Food The are certain foods that are a no-no when it comes to yellow teeth. Berries, curries, and even the tomatoes in your pasta sauce may cause this. Did you eat some berries? Then drink some milk in order to neutralize the acids in the fruits. Do you make a pasta sauce with some tomatoes? The next time you might want to add some green vegetables in order to slow the yellowing. 2. Drinking We all know that we have to hydrate, but the are many that don’t feel like drinking a lot of water. Some variation is nice, especially at night. Coffee, tea, and red and white wine are drinks that some people enjoy every day, but they can also cause discolouration of your teeth. Try ignoring wine, and choose coffee and tea without caffeine.

3. Smoking

The nicotine leaves your teeth in a yellowish or sometimes brown colour. The best advice for this is to stop smoking cigarettes.

4. Grinding

The are people who grind their teeth while they are asleep. That is not only bad for your teeth, but it also causes discolouration. The reason for this is because the tooth enamel wears away with each grind. Whether the result of grinding your teeth is yellowing or something more damaging, you will need to ask your dentist about options for night guards in order to prevent it.

5. Age

Ageing may not be good for your teeth. Tooth enamel diminishes over the years due to chewing and exposure to acidic fluids and foods, meaning your teeth will turn yellow sooner. Fortunately, reducing your intake of acidic substances can help preserve the tooth enamel as you age.

6. Too much fluoride

Fluoride in toothpaste promises to ensure white teeth, but too much can have an adverse effect. Too much fluoride on your teeth will cause yellow spots on your teeth, and you should not use too much fluoride very quickly either.