Healthy lifestyle choices don’t need to take away from the enjoyment of being on holiday. By capitalising on the activities you have already planned, you can easily fit a exercise into your holiday programme.
Shaun Lamont, Managing Director of First Group, which manages 30 local and international hotels and resorts, says: “Instead of over-indulging in restaurant splurges and spending your days with little physical activity, choose a resort or hotel that goes the extra mile to help you improve your health and leaves you feeling better than when you arrived.”
Here’s 6 tips on how to get some daily exercise without turning your holiday into a workout routine.
Walking on the beach
Whether you enjoy a contemplative stroll to watch the waves or prefer a brisk walk in the sand, the beach can clear your mind and exercise your body. Walking in soft sand burns almost twice the number of calories as walking the same distance on a flat surface. Until you’ve had a chance to train your muscles, it's best to keep most of your walking on hard-packed sand near the water so that you don’t spend the rest of your holiday stiff and sore. Alternatively, ask your concierge about any planned beach activities, like First Group’s #TheLastStraw To Save the Sea campaign where you can do a fun beach clean-up and exchange your bag of trash for a complimentary cold drink – which is a great workout with an added reward.