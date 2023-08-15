A basic step-by-step guide on how to perform your vajacial at home

Vajacials are no longer reserved for the rich and famous. In fact, they’re fast becoming popular treatments among regular consumers.

For those of you who are new to the concept, a vajacial is a spa-type treatment performed on the vulva, bikini line and outer labia – essentially a facial for the vaginal area. Much like a regular facial, these treatments focus on caring for the skin, and are performed on the outer portion of genitalia (the vagina itself is self-cleansing, so there is no need for internal treatment). It’s important to remember that skincare concerns are not exclusive to your face and that concerns like dehydrated skin, discomfort and sensitivity can occur anywhere on your body – including your bikini area.

What’s all the fuss about? The skin around our genitals is sensitive and hair removal practices like shaving, waxing and tweezing may leave skin dry, sensitive and prone to developing ingrown hair. A vajacial is a treatment designed to cleanse, treat and soothe skin in order to prevent or minimise irritation and help avoid dryness and hyper-pigmentation.

The ultimate goal of a vajacial is to improve the comfort, health, and appearance of the skin in this area – some TLC for one of the body’s most sensitive areas. There are many ways to perform a vajacial, and while they’re becoming more readily available at spas and clinics, many women prefer the idea of performing their own at home. Some women aren’t entirely comfortable stripping down and being exposed in front of a therapist, and for others, it’s a costly treatment that doesn’t fit into their monthly budget.

Whatever your reason for choosing a home vajacial, here’s a basic step-by-step guide that’s easy, simple and affordable. Step one Cleanse. Wash your vulva and bikini area with a gentle cleanser approved for intimate areas.

Step two Groom. This step will look different for everyone. You may choose to trim the hair with an electric trimmer, to shave, or to tweeze. Remember to be extra gentle when removing or trimming hair around your bikini area as the skin is delicate.

Step three Exfoliate. To slough away dead and dry skin cells and to help prevent the formation of ingrown hair, gently (we repeat – gently!) exfoliate your vulva and bikini line. If you don’t have a suitable scrub, you can use an exfoliating mitten or pad.

Step four: