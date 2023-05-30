A courageous inspiration for all: Zoleka Mandela stays positive after sharing she has another brain tumour

Zoleka Mandela is a name that rings with strength, courage, and resilience. She has been fighting an uphill battle against cancer since she was diagnosed at the young age of 32.

And has been nothing short of brave, candid, and inspirational in her journey, documenting every step of the way. She has touched many hearts around the world with her unwavering spirit. In 2012, Mandela was diagnosed with breast cancer. In the years that followed, she received two additional cancer diagnoses, and in 2022 she shared with her followers that cancer had returned and had spread to her bones. “From what she’s told me, cancer in the bones cannot be eradicated nor can it be cured. I have Bone Metastasis,” she said in an Instagram post.

Through her Instagram series, "Dear Diary, #TerminallyFree," Mandela has given voice to the cancer community, sharing the ups and downs of her journey with brutal honesty. She has used her platform to educate and raise awareness, inspiring all those who have suffered the cruelties of the disease. “21.05.2023 - Dear Diary! I had my last Radiation treatment and my first Chemotherapy treatment, side effects that I should expect: Blood count drop, numbness of the finger tips and toes, low White Cell count, watery eyes and nose, as well as more of a burn in my radiated area due to the closeness of the Radiation and Chemotherapy. Peace. Passion. Positivity. #TerminallyFree #ZolekaMandela”. Picture: Instagram/Zoleka Mandela Even as she underwent radiation treatment, she continued to inspire others, documenting her journey in her Instagram series "Dear Diary, #TerminallyFree." She was candid about the side effects of her treatments and strived to educate and raise awareness among the cancer community.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zoleka Zobuhle Mandela (@zolekamandela) But it seems cancer wasn't done with Mandela yet. On May 20, 2023, she collapsed at home due to another tumour found in her brain. Now, faced with the devastating news that she had another tumour, this time in her brain. It’s a hard pill to swallow for anyone, but the mother of four has remained brave, reminding her followers of the importance of being honest about one's journey. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zoleka Zobuhle Mandela (@zolekamandela) She said, “On Saturday morning, I collapsed at home due to another tumour found in my brain. Things are not looking good for me at all and it’s important for to continue to be honest about my journey as I vowed I would for the betterment of the cancer community.”

Despite all the challenges that came her way, Mandela continued to smile and radiate hope and positivity. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zoleka Zobuhle Mandela (@zolekamandela) Throughout her battle, Mandela has leaned on her family, friends, and supporters, especially for prayers for her loved ones. She has never forgotten to acknowledge those who have been there for her every step of the way. Even as she faces unimaginable pain and suffering, she continues to be selfless and puts others first.

She said, “I ask for your continued prayers, not for me but MORE for My Blings ( My Riches: Zondwa, Lindo, Bambatha and Zwelabo), for my Queenship (Those who have been there every step of the way: Thatohatsi, Jenine, Sanele, Jabulani and Sisipho), as well as My Assistant Mom, Aus’ Lerato who has been good to me and good for me, and most importantly my children - the very best of me, my lifeline and anchor: (Zwelami, Zanyiwe, Zenzile and Zingce). As I rejoin you in prayer, for them all, I will pray for my comfort, peace acceptance. Thanking you all for your prayer, well wishes, hope, support and encouragement. 🙏🏾 Peace. Passion. Positivity. #TerminallyFree #ZolekaMandela.” Everyone, expressed their heartfelt thoughts and sent prayers in the comments section of the post. @natasha_tahane said, "Praying for you Zo ❤️"

@millymashile, said "Praying for you right now 🙏🏽❤️ “Fear not, for I am with you; be not dismayed, for I am your God; I will strengthen you, I will help you, I will uphold you with my righteous right hand. “ She asked for prayers, not for herself, but for her loved ones - her Blings, Queenship, Assistant Mom, and most importantly, her children. Mandela’s strength and grace in the face of such adversity are truly inspiring.