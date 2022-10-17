A good smile must be accompanied by good oral hygiene

According to studies, even just smiling might boost dopamine and serotonin levels (happiness hormones). You have already taken a step toward happiness and a more upbeat attitude in life if you can smile, even if you don't believe it. A good smile, however, needs to be accompanied by good oral hygiene.

It was discovered in 2021 research published in The Journal of Social Psychology that brushing one's teeth might increase verbal confidence and decrease non-verbal uneasiness. This was determined by setting up numerous one-on-one speed dates where only half of the participants would clean their teeth beforehand. Aquafresh partnered with Siya Kolisi to educate and cultivate children's confidence through oral healthcare. Next to the common cold, gum disease ranks second in terms of prevalence, with 90% of South Africans experiencing issues with gum disease at some point.

According to studies, dental health is directly related to confidence and self-esteem, particularly in children. Along the same line, dental diseases, including yellow teeth, crooked teeth, and misaligned teeth, can have a detrimental impact on your self-confidence but can be treated. said Aquafresh Brand Manager Mamabua Molepo. Self-confidence plays a massive role in our everyday lives.

Good oral health is at the center of living a confident life.Picture by Candid/unsplash Below, Molepo shares some tips on how to maintain a good dental hygiene routine. Brushing your teeth at least twice a day for about two minutes with a reputable toothpaste and a toothbrush that is not too hard. Floss daily, as this is the best way to get rid of food that may be stuck between your teeth.

Pay attention to your gums It is crucial to remember that bleeding gums are abnormal and could be a sign of gum disease. If gum disease is not treated properly, it can result in tooth loss, and the germs can spread to other parts of your body, potentially compromising your health. Be mindful of your diet

Acidic foods and beverages are bad for your teeth because they cause tooth enamel to erode and become discoloured. As a result, teeth become more sensitive. Go for regular check-ups Going for routine dental check-ups at your local dentist is also very important, along with maintaining a good daily oral routine, paying attention to your gums, and being mindful of your diet.

Dentists can detect symptoms of early disease and treat them accordingly before it leads to serious conditions. Dental check-ups should be done every six months. “Good oral health is at the centre of living a confident life,” said Molepo. Read the latest issue of IOL Health digital magazine here.