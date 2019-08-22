One in 10 who suffer headaches will also battle pain in their jaw, teeth, cheeks and eye sockets. Picture: Sizwe Ndingane

London - Most will be familiar with the dull throb of a headache. But for many of us, a pain in the head can be a pain in the face, too.

Researchers found that one in 10 who suffer headaches will also battle pain in their jaw, teeth, cheeks and eye sockets.

The study of nearly 3 000 sufferers found 291 reported symptoms of facial pain when they had a headache.

Around 15 percent of those with cluster headaches – which occur repeatedly and affect only one side of the head – also had facial pain, including stabbing around the eyes. And two percent of the 1 935 migraine sufferers had facial pain, often in their jaw and teeth.

The German researchers, from Hamburg University, said "facial migraine" should be classified as a new illness.

Professor Arne May, who led the study published in the journal Neurology, said: "It’s crucial we understand more about facial pain and whether it is the same disease as the headache, showing up in a different place, or whether they are two different syndromes."

Ways to ease your headache:

resting in a dark, quiet place

placing an ice pack or a cold cloth on the forehead

drinking water

People with chronic migraine should see a doctor about preventive treatment. A doctor may diagnose a person with chronic migraine if they have experienced headaches:

on more than 15 days per month

over a period of 3 months

of which at least eight show symptoms of migraine

Daily Mail