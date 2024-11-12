Acid reflux explained: Causes, symptoms, and foods to avoid

At some point, many of us have had that uncomfortable moment after eating when we feel a bit of a burn in our chest. If it's more than just a one-time incident you might be dealing with something called acid reflux.

This condition is more common than you think, and it can really put a damper on your day-to-day life. What is acid reflux? First off, acid reflux is a condition where stomach acid flows backwards into the oesophagus, the tube that carries it to your stomach. This backward flow (known as gastroesophageal reflux) has pretty unpleasant symptoms, the most famous being “heartburn”.

Heartburn feels like a burning sensation in the chest, and it can sometimes be accompanied by a sour taste in the mouth or trouble swallowing. While occasional acid reflux is common, if you’re experiencing it more than twice a week, it might mean you have Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), a more serious form of reflux that can lead to complications if left untreated. What causes acid reflux? There are a few key culprits behind acid reflux, and understanding them can help you manage or even avoid this bothersome condition.

Weak lower esophageal sphincter (LES) The LES is a muscle that acts like a valve between your oesophagus and stomach. When it’s functioning properly, it opens to let food in, and then closes to keep stomach acid from flowing back up. However, if the LES is weak or relaxes inappropriately, acid can escape, leading to reflux.

Dietary choices What you eat plays a huge role. Some foods can relax the LES or increase stomach acid production, both of which contribute to reflux. Obesity Extra weight can put pressure on your abdomen, pushing stomach contents back into your oesophagus.

Extra weight can put pressure on your abdomen. Picture: Towfiqu Barbhuiya / Pexels Pregnancy Hormonal changes and physical pressure from the growing uterus can cause acid reflux in pregnant women. Smoking Smoking can weaken the LES and impair the function of the oesophagus, increasing the likelihood of reflux. Certain medications Some medications, like aspirin, ibuprofen, certain muscle relaxants, and blood pressure medications, can contribute to reflux by relaxing the LES.

Hiatal hernia This is a condition where part of the stomach pushes through the diaphragm into the chest cavity, which can disrupt the normal functioning of the LES. Foods to avoid to keep acid reflux at bay Now that we’ve got a good foundation on what acid reflux is and what causes it, let's talk about the foods you might want to avoid. Everyone’s body is different, but some common food offenders include:

Spicy foods While hot sauces and fiery dishes might be your favourite, they can irritate the lining of the oesophagus and lead to increased acid production. Think about dialling down those spicy curry recipes or opting for something milder. Avoid eating spicy food. Picture: Dainik Tales / Pexels Citrus fruits Oranges, lemons, and grapefruit may be refreshing, but their high acidity can trigger heartburn.

If you love citrus, try to enjoy them in moderation or choose lower-acid fruit options like bananas instead. Tomato-based foods Like citrus fruits, tomatoes are also acidic. Foods such as tomato soup, tomato pasta sauces, and salsa can ramp up your risk of reflux.

Consider using herbs and mild spices to flavour your meals instead of relying on tomatoes. Chocolate Sorry, chocolate lovers! Chocolate contains caffeine and other stimulants that can relax the LES, allowing acid to flow back up. You don’t have to give it up completely, but perhaps save it for special occasions.

Fatty foods Greasy burgers, fries, and rich pastries are not only hard to digest but also contribute to acid reflux. They can slow down your stomach's emptying process, increasing the chances of reflux. Opt for baked, grilled, or steamed options instead.

Carbonated beverages Soda and sparkling water can create gas, leading to bloating and pressure in your stomach. This can push acid up into the oesophagus. Going for still water or herbal teas might be a better choice.