Dr Sandra Lee, known as Dr Pimple Popper for her bizarre videos of working on patients' skin problems, recently popped what looked like a marble out of her patient's scalp .





The American dermatologist, operating out of Upland, California, begins with making an incision to reach the pilar cysts underneath the skin. Then she presses around the bump to squeeze it out.





Medical experts say pilar cysts are flesh-coloured bumps that can develop on the surface of the skin. They are also sometimes called trichilemmal cysts or wens.





These are benign cysts. Although pilar cysts aren’t necessarily a cause for concern, you may find them uncomfortable.





If you identify something like a pillar cyst, dermatologists suggests you seek professional help for an accurate diagnosis.