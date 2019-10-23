Always will remove the female symbol from maxipad wrapper to be trans-inclusive Picture: Always

US sanitary pad brand Always is officially removing the Venus female symbol from the packing of its menstruation products. The company announced it would be removing the female signs from its packaging, starting in December, and aims to have a new design distributed worldwide by February 2020.

The announcement was made after a call by transgender advocates who said its parent company, Procter & Gamble, was alienating trans and gender-nonconforming customers by not acknowledging that they, too, can experience menstruation.

“Could someone from Always tell me why it is imperative to have the female symbol on their sanitary products?” Twitter user Melly Bloom, one of those advocates, tweeted over the summer. “There are non-binary and trans folks who still need to use your products too you know!”