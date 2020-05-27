Always wash your hands after touching these 6 harmless things

Washing your hands after a toilet visit is the most natural thing in the world of course. But most people will be surprised to learn that many other things are even dirtier than a toilet seat.

One of the cheapest, easiest, and most important ways of preventing the spread of a virus during a global pandemic is to wash your hands with soap and water frequently.

You should also wash your hands after touching these six harmless things.

Money





There is so much dirt on the coins and notes we touch. Washing your hands after handling money is a great idea. Always make sure you always give your hands a good scrub after handling cash to prevent contamination of the bacteria.

Doorknobs





Touching doorknobs, and levers are not hygienic. Such things are full of bacteria and dirt. Buses, trains, and any other forms of public transportation are a great source of germs since many people touch the same surfaces on handrails, escalators, or bathroom door handles therefore washing your hands limit the transfer of bacteria, viruses, and other germs.

Animals





Whether you're playing, feeding or cleaning after your pet, washing your hands is important to help reduce the risk of getting sick from germs that pets can carry

Phone screen





We are constantly on our phones and the tiny screen bears a lot of dirt. So wash your hands frequently and use special cleaning wipes to polish your phone screen.

Kitchen





The kitchen holds more bacteria than you'd imagine. You touch things like pans, knives, dish towels, and counter while doing this. Bacteria thrive in high humidity and can cause severe breathing problems. Always Make sure that you wash your hands extra well.

Soap dispensers





Do you wash your hands with soap? Then you are doing it well. However, t

hink of the pump on the soap dispenser you are using. Specifically refillable soap dispensers are a source of bacteria. So regular cleaning of your soap dispenser is not a bad idea.