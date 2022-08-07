Anne Heche's team asks for 'thoughts and prayers' after accident engulfed her car in flames

Anne Heche's team has asked fans to "pray" for her after she was involved in a car accident. The ‘Vanished’ actress was reportedly driving her blue Mini Cooper on a suburban street in Los Angeles around noon on Friday when she smashed into the garage of an apartment complex and, although a passer-by tried to help her out of her vehicle, she is then said to have driven away before crashing into another home, resulting in her vehicle becoming "engulfed" in flames.

A spokesperson for the 53-year-old star told People magazine that Heche is "currently in a stable condition". The representative added: "Her family and friends ask for your thoughts and prayers and to respect her privacy during this difficult time." The outlet reported Heche suffered burns and is currently intubated in hospital.

Among those to have sent messages of support to the 'Volcano' actress was James Tupper, her former partner of 10 years and father of her 13-year-old son Atlas.

Tupper - who split from Heche in January 2018 - shared a photo of his former partner and their son on Instagram and wrote: "Thoughts and prayers for this lovely woman, actress and mother tonight Anne Heche [broken heart emoji]. We love you." Another of her former partners, Thomas Jane, has also sent "thoughts and prayers" to Heche, who also has 20-year-old Homer from her marriage to Coley Laffoon. He told the MailOnline: "While Anne and I are no longer an item, today’s tragic news was devastating to me and to all who love her.

