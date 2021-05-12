Are ‘flu bombs’ the new way of taking meds?

Now that flu season is upon us we are all trying to get ahead of the virus in any way we can.

This includes maintaining a healthy lifestyle, avoiding those who are infected, and getting the flu vaccination.

However, the list does not stop there. The latest trend in treating the flu is called the “flu bomb”. In my own understanding, a ‘flu bomb’ is an all-natural tea-like drink or mixture made up of antiviral, antimicrobial, antibacterial, and anti-inflammatory ingredients.

My flu bomb recipe is usually a mixture of ingredients from my kitchen that help me fight colds and viruses. I don’t turn to traditional medicine at the first sign of illness because it seems as if when I do, a full-blown cold takes over my body instantly. Instead, I use natural approaches at the beginning and only turn to traditional medicines as a last resort.

There are many variations to the flu bomb “recipe” circulating the internet, but the basic combination of essential oils is oregano, OnGuard (the commonly referred to commercial name for a mixture of wild orange peel, clove, cinnamon, eucalyptus and rosemary, tea tree oil, lemon, peppermint, and lime.

This week, I was introduced to another new trend of “flu bombs” which is presented in a form of Jager bombs. The Jager bomb is a bomb mixed drink made by dropping a shot of Jagermeister into an energy drink, typically Red Bull. Sometimes, this drink is incorrectly identified as a traditional "shot".

The “flu bomb”? It is a bomb mixed drink made by dropping a shot of Benylin Four Flu syrup into dissolved Corenza C.

Many social media users were in disbelief with this combination, while others said they will try it.

What should you know before using Benylin 4 flu?

Clinical pharmacist, Helen Marshall notes on Net Doctor that you should avoid drinking alcohol while taking Benylin 4 flu as this will make any drowsiness worse. Marshall also notes that it shouldn’t be taken with any other products that contain paracetamol.

“Many over-the-counter painkillers and cold and flu remedies contain paracetamol. It is important to check the ingredients of any medicines you buy without a prescription before taking them in combination with Benylin 4 flu, or ask your pharmacist,” she says.

Marshall also mentions that an overdose of paracetamol is dangerous and capable of causing serious damage to the liver and kidneys. That you should never exceed the recommended dose of Benylin 4 flu.