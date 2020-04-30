Are women's razors not essential items, customers ask Clicks

Nothing gets past the Twitter police. In fact, local retailers know that one mistake can initiate a slew of comments, whether good or bad. For instance, there's been much confusion surrounding which products are listed under essential items. And one Twitter user voiced her concern when she posted a few pictures from a Clicks store. "Yo @Clicks_SA, why are razors for men allowed to be sold and razors for women are not? What kind of nonsense is this?," tweeted Barefoot Megz. The pictures clearly show women's grooming items, including razors and hair removal creams, off limits to customers, while men's grooming essentials are available for purchase.

Yo @Clicks_SA, why are razors for men allowed to be sold and razors for women are not? What kind of nonsense is this? pic.twitter.com/qqpWFtvGRx — Barefoot Megz (@Doc_Megz) April 28, 2020

Another Twitter user then posted similar pictures from a Sunninghill store. "Why are combs and brushes unavailable but blow dryers and straighteners are? What is the logic behind this?" asked Danai.

Also this 👇🏾: why are combs and brushes unavailable but blow dryers and straighteners are? What is the logic behind this? pic.twitter.com/FFIul8WHWs — Danai (@LadyDMash) April 28, 2020

When approached for comment, Clicks chief commercial officer, Rachel Wrigglesworth, said "Essential items include healthcare, cleaning, baby, personal care and hygiene products. Personal hygiene products include all skincare, haircare, hair removal (male and female), deodorants and sanitary products. The type of products these include are facial washes, facial cleansers, hairbrushes, shampoos, hair conditioners, razors and condoms."

Wrigglesworth also confirmed that combs and brushes are for sale as essential goods, as are personal hygiene items such as male and female razors. "In each instance, we have responded on social media and contacted the stores to open up the products for sale, which was done," she added.

In their efforts to stay abreast of Level 4 protocol, the retailer will continue to send out communication to stores to ensure they adhere to these classifications and educate staff in this regard.