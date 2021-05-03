Are you drinking too much? Tingling fingers and stomach problems could be signs that you need to take it easy

People consume alcohol for several reasons, but how do they know when they’re overdoing it?

Tingling fingers, stomach problems and bruising easily are some of the indicators that your body is warning you to ease up on the toddy.

Alcoholism is common. It happens when you drink so often that your body becomes dependent on alcohol, and you feel unable to function without it.

Too much alcohol, according to WebMD, can harm you physically and mentally in many ways.

Experts have revealed some of the signs that suggest you need to take a closer look at your alcohol consumption patterns.

Changes in the skin

According to Drinkaware, an independent charity working to reduce alcohol misuse and harm in the UK, alcohol can cause your face to look bloated and puffy.

Speaking to MailOnline, Dr Luke Pratsides, the lead GP at healthcare products company Numan, says alcohol can weaken our immune system and may lead to chronic skin infections or yellow skin, because of liver damage.

Easy bruising

Bruising easily may also suggest that you’re drinking too much (and no, not because of the drunken zigzagging that happens when you’ve had one too many).

According to several studies, alcohol thins the blood and lowers vitamin C levels, which are essential for the skin and blood vessels to withstand impact.

Numbness or tingling

Too much alcohol consumption may also lead to neurological problems. Some people may experience numbness or tingling in the feet or hands.

“It occurs due to the peripheral nerves that transmit signals between the body and the brain via the spinal cord being damaged by sustained alcohol excess,” a GP at The London General Practice, Dr Sanjay Mehta, told MailOnline.

Stomach problems

According to Drinkaware, even a small amount of alcohol causes the stomach to produce more acid than normal, which can lead to gastritis. This causes stomach pain, vomiting, diarrhoea and even bleeding in heavy drinkers.

Weight changes

Alcohol contains a lot of calories and can cause you to gain weight, or in some instances cause weight loss.

“Drinking too much alcohol on a more regular basis can trick the stomach and mind into the sensation of feeling full through the tampering of certain hormones that are involved in appetite,” Dr Mehta told MailOnline.