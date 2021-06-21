Arthritis: 'I was diagnosed at age 11'

Arthritis can affect people of all ages, including children. At just 11 years, Vicky Wood was diagnosed with juvenile rheumatoid arthritis (JRA). WebMD defines JRA as a type of arthritis that causes joint inflammation and stiffness in children aged 16 or younger.

According to the Arthritis Foundation of South Africa, the disease affects one out of every 100 people worldwide and, if left untreated, can damage any anatomical part of the body. Wood, now 46, first had a swollen knee that started swelling – then both her elbows started feeling stiff. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arthritis Foundation (@arthritissouthafrica) Because she was so young at the time of her diagnosis, doctors had not considered testing for arthritis. After several tests, a rheumatologist (a specialist in arthritis and other musculoskeletal conditions) confirmed the diagnosis.

Wood says she started experiencing challenges soon after that. "I was constantly tired and battling with stiff, sore joints. I could not quite enjoy being an 11-year-old. I could not stay active and do what normal 11-year old children do as I was constantly in pain," explains Wood. For 30 years, Wood says she self-medicated using between three and six strong pain pills a day until she learned to cope with the pain.

Apart from the pain and swelling in her knees, she also started to lose mobility in her elbows. "I had about 30% flex in my movement. I thought I was managing rheumatoid arthritis, but it took me years to realise that it was managing me," says Wood. After giving birth to her son at the age of 35, she began treatment for the condition.

Following the new treatment plan properly and going in for follow-up sessions has helped tremendously, she says. "Today, the range of movement in my arms is nearly back 100% – I have no pain or stiffness. I get a good night's sleep without waking up in the middle of the night with pain and having to change positions. "There is hardly any swelling in my knees. I have a better range of movement. My quality of life has improved 100%. I am more active now than when I was in my early twenties," says Wood.

"I still have rheumatoid arthritis – but through this long journey of treatment, I finally feel in control again." How to live well with rheumatoid arthritis? Follow your prescribed treatment plan.