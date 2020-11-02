Aspen Pharmacare to manufacture leading Covid-19 vaccine in SA

CAPE TOWN- South African-owned company Aspen Pharmacare has entered into an agreement with Johnson & Johnson to manufacture and formulate the company's Covid-19 vaccine at its existing facility in Port Elizabeth.

The technical transfer and proposed commercial manufacture of the Covid-19 vaccine candidate comes after Aspen invested over R3 billion in the facility. There is now high technology equipment and systems that will be used to manufacture state-of-the-art sterile drugs and vaccines, packaged into vials and pre-filled syringes.

Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc and Janssen Pharmaceutica NV are two of the subsidiaries of the American multinational company Johnson & Johnson.

A press statement released on Monday said: "The vaccine candidate is currently undergoing clinical trials. Aspen Pharmacare will perform formulation, filling and secondary packaging of the vaccine for supply to Johnson & Johnson."

The Port Elizabeth production area where the vaccine candidates will be manufactured has capacity to produce more than 300 million doses per annum.