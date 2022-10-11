Attention vapers: Here’s how to discard your vape safely

Sadly, as electronic cigarette use increases, so does the harm it does to the environment. Although many seem to be ignorant that vapes are essentially electronic garbage, it is especially popular among younger users, warns Patricia Schröder, Vice President at The Institute of Waste Management of Southern Africa (IWMSA). It can be dangerous if toxins spill because of improper disposal.

Story continues below Advertisement

An electronic cigarette, sometimes known as a “vape,” is a device that warms a liquid to produce vapour, which the user then inhales. Vapes are categorised as e-waste since they contain lithium-ion batteries and a heating element. However, due to the numerous chemicals and materials that are utilised in them, disposing of vape waste is a significant task. “Despite the challenges, the correct vape disposal is absolutely crucial. After all, it keeps toxic substances and dangerous liquids out of general landfills,” explained Schröder. “Even in the form of residues, these toxins can leak into natural habitats and river systems, where they can eventually contaminate our freshwater sources.”

However, she argues that recycling and effective vape product management can prevent these harmful substances from entering the environment. “Additionally, the materials, including the harmful components, can be recovered for use in other applications.”

Story continues below Advertisement

Responsible users are informed users Schröder points out that as of August 2021, no electronic trash was allowed in landfills. “Vape cartridges are also covered by this law because they involve both electronic and packaging components. On the part of both producers and consumers, there is unquestionably still a need for more acceptance and understanding.”

Story continues below Advertisement

For resource recovery and environmentally responsible waste management, she advises vapers to make sure their disposable cartridges are collected through a "Mandatory Take Back-programme" and delivered to a recycling centre. “Return used e-cigarette cartridges to the retailers who sold them, and preferably only patronise merchants that will properly dispose of the cartridges and have documentation to verify this,” she elaborates. “Under no circumstance dispose of your vape cartridges in normal waste bins as these go to general landfill and will cause pollution of this environment.”