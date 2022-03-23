Avbob’s witty response to funeral question gives new meaning to dark humour

Funeral service Avbob appeared to go the Nando’s route with its fire response to a tweep. According to Briefly, a man asked a question online: “What name is given to an object used at funerals to lower caskets?”

Guess who responded in a jiffy? The Namibian branch of the well-known funeral parlour replied to him with the name of the device and the promise to see him soon. It's a Casket Lowering System (CLS) and posting this is a sign ,see you soon 😭😭😎 https://t.co/py7IOyAQDq — AVBOB (@AVBOBNam) March 18, 2022

The dark humour had the internet laughing out loud. Some jokingly shared tips with the man on how to avoid the ’see you soon’ scenario. Others were surprised by the reply that Avbob gave the curious man. Tweeps also wanted to know what the gadget is called until one of them confirmed Avbob’s reply with snippets from a Google search.

Avbob is wild 🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/gqqDZi9Cg9 — Miss S! 👑 🇿🇦 (@MohlabengSeja) March 18, 2022 One person responded with a tweet saying, “I’m even scared to comment just in case Avbob counts me”. “If I was the owner of that tweet I would be deleting it, deactivate my account and throw the phone away. “That ’see you soon’ is scary,” said another.

Another joked: “Did I not die. I mean with laughter not with see me soon.” Humour is a way to forget about the struggles people face on a day to day basis. A little bit of LOL can brighten up your day almost instantly.

