Avoid these 6 common mistakes when wearing a mask

As the nationwide lockdown eases down, people are venturing back out to work, school and the shops.

However, with the Covid-19 pandemic still raging, it is more important than ever to take precautions against spreading infection. Wear a mask, maintain social distancing and wash your hands regularly, with soap.

Dr Susan Louw, a pathologist at the National Health Laboratory Service and spokesperson for Dettol, notes that “there’s a very clear link between poor hygiene and communicable diseases – disease processes such as typhoid, gastro-enteritis and the common flu, let alone Covid-19. So, if we can improve hygiene and hygiene routines in a community, we will definitely be able to impact on all communicable diseases.”

When it comes to wearing a mask, there are several common mistakes that many people make, which can undermine the whole point of wearing a mask. Here are five tips to ensure that you get maximum protection:

