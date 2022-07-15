Avoiding full medical underwriting results in you paying higher premiums

Depending on the sum insured and type of life insurance policy you take, your insurer will either require simplified underwriting (only questions, no medicals) or full underwriting (questions and medicals). ''We describe underwriting as the process of collecting health and lifestyle information about a potential customer. This information is used to create an individual risk profile; the risk profile then determines the premium charged for the selected amount of cover,'' says Thembisa Mapukata, General Manager: Tied Sales Distribution at Old Mutual Mass and Foundation Cluster.

Simplified underwriting involves nothing more than answering a series of health and lifestyle questions with no medical tests. Full underwriting, meanwhile, involves a full medical examination and a questionnaire that must be answered honestly and accurately by a doctor. Medical underwriter Wandile Gugwana clears up the misconceptions behind life policies. “Life insurance is not meant to enrich those left behind, but it is a safety net; it is something put in place to make sure that everything you own is taken care of when you pass away.” Can you apply for life insurance if you have health conditions like diabetes and hypertension? These are some of the illnesses that are considered high risk because, even when someone is receiving treatment, there are cases where people stop taking their medication once they feel better.

Depending on the specific type of life insurance you're applying for, there are different medical underwriting processes that one must go through. Gugwana says that no underwriting indicates that you are applying for low-value insurance, which only asks for the bare minimum. A simplified underwriting inquiry will ask questions about your medical history and lifestyle, including asking questions about drinking and smoking.

Full underwriting includes a comprehensive examination, and it may take up to a month to provide cover; it is very thorough, and the verification process is concise. Full underwriting is typically associated with high cover, says Gugwana. He says: “Full underwriting results in lower premiums; simplified underwriting or no underwriting results in higher premiums because we don't know everything about you, and we are taking a risk. It's based on assumption.” The medical checks and tests that your insurer might ask you to go for when buying a life insurance policy are nothing to be afraid of, Mapukata says. These tests are aimed at protecting you. She says there are three reasons why you might be concerned about going for full underwriting:

The first possibility is that you will learn something negative about your health. This concern is easily addressed because it is absolutely essential to be aware of serious medical conditions as soon as possible, allowing you to seek the necessary medical treatment to help you live a long and healthy life. The second worry is that you might not be able to get the life insurance policy if the whole underwriting process reveals a condition. While this is a possibility, it's vital to understand that receiving life insurance does not always have to be impossible due to a medical problem that was discovered during underwriting. In order to account for the higher risk associated with your condition, the insurer may still provide you coverage that has some conditions excluded or charge you a higher premium. “You must remember that hiding a medical condition from your insurer, or lying about it when you fill in the questionnaire, will almost certainly result in your future claim being rejected,” warns Mapukata.

The final worry is that if you choose to fully underwrite, your privacy will be jeopardised. Nobody wants a complete stranger to find out about their medical problems, after all. This worry is perhaps the simplest of the three to put to rest because all medical underwriting processes and regulations are carried out with the utmost respect for your privacy. The good news is that your premium will be accurately calculated based on your unique risk profile once you have completed full underwriting. However, if you don't conduct underwriting, the insurer will make all kinds of assumptions about your risk profile, and you could end up paying significantly more, even for a medical condition that you don't have (and don't need coverage for). Making a list of the pros and cons is one of the best ways to make a difficult decision. The benefits of full underwriting include learning about potential health conditions early on, being charged a premium that accurately reflects your risk profile, receiving the maximum coverage for your policy, and providing much-needed financial security for your family.