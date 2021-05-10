Bad news guys, your manhoods are shrinking - and you can blame pollution for that

Guys, there’s bad news on the horizon and you might want to take a minute before reading further.

The size of human penises is shrinking due to pollution and, believe it or not, it has been on the rise for the past few years, says environmental scientist Dr Shanna Swan.

In her new book, Count Down, Swan chronicles how babies are being born with smaller penises because of rising pollution levels.

Dr Swan, a professor of environmental medicine and public health at NYC’s Mount Sinai Hospital, said humanity was facing an “existential crisis” due to phthalates, a chemical used in manufacturing plastics that impacts the hormone-producing endocrine system.

She cited various peer-reviewed studies in her findings, which say there’s a scary trend of modern-day babies being born with noticeably shorter members — which she links to the phthalates seeping into our toys and even some foods we eat.

WATCH: Dr Shanna Swan on how plastics in food are affecting our hormone levels

As part of her research, she studied phthalate syndrome. Swan said when foetuses were exposed to phthalates, they were likely to be born with smaller penises, Business Today reported.

She also discovered male human babies who were exposed to phthalates while in the womb had a shorter anogenital distance, this correlated with penile volume.

Swan said the same effect was observed in rat foetuses exposed to phthalates.

She said the research showed a crisis in the making.

Swan’s research forms part of a larger problem that has also been touched on elsewhere – the fact that men’s sperm count and viable sperm worldwide is plummeting.

She estimated if it continued at the current rate, all men would be virtually impotent by 2045.

