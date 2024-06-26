Battling the MPOX outbreak: What you need to know

By Wendy Dondolo In the wake of an alarming increase in mpox cases across South Africa – Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and Western Cape all have cases – with recent reports confirming 16 cases and three fatalities, understanding this contagious virus is vital for everyone.

Mpox, formerly known as monkeypox, is a viral disease resembling smallpox, albeit generally milder in its effects. The infection begins with symptoms like fever, headache, muscle aches, and exhaustion. The hallmark sign, however, is a distinctive rash that progresses from raised spots to fluid-filled blisters over various parts of the body, typically manifesting within three weeks after exposure to the virus. Mpox spreads through close contact with an infected person or animal, or by touching materials contaminated with the virus. Human-to-human transmission can occur via respiratory droplets during prolonged face-to-face interactions, or through direct contact with body fluids or lesion material. Contaminated surfaces also pose a risk for transmission.

To protect oneself and prevent the spread of mpox, it's crucial to maintain good personal hygiene, such as frequent hand washing with soap and water or using alcohol-based hand sanitisers. Avoiding close contact with those who show symptoms of the disease is also essential. In areas where mpox cases are confirmed, using personal protective equipment like masks and gloves can help minimise the risk. Regularly disinfecting potentially contaminated surfaces, especially in public or shared spaces, is advisable. For those experiencing symptoms of mpox, it is important to seek medical attention promptly, especially if there has been possible exposure to the virus. While there is no specific treatment for mpox, managing the disease involves symptom relief through hydration, pain relievers, and treating any secondary infections.

Vaccinations that were effective against smallpox have also shown efficacy against mpox, and antiviral drugs are currently being developed. As South Africa's Department of Health collaborates with various stakeholders to control this outbreak, they emphasise the importance of community support and proactive healthcare engagement. Understanding mpox and adhering to prevention strategies is key for individuals to protect themselves and assist in preventing further spread of this infectious disease.