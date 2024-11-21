Bayer recalls Yaz Plus contraceptives after ‘mix up’, urges women to stop ingesting the birth control product

Bayer has recalled a batch of its Yas Plus contraceptive pills over what it calls a packaging 'mix-up'. According to the pharmaceutical giant, this could compromise the efficacy of the birth control medication.

"This recall is initiated due to a limited number of packs found in retail pharmacies, with a mix-up of sequence and hormone-containing and hormone-free tablets where some packs had 24 light orange hormone-free and four pink film-coated hormone tablets instead of 24 pink film-coated hormone tablets and four light orange hormone-free tablets," Bayer's Regulatory Affairs head Eric Chauke told IOL in a statement. Chauke said the defective pack contain only four instead of 24 hormone tablets and it would not provide the expected contraceptive efficacy. A return to supplier of batch WEW96J has been recommended.

Picture: Bayer Bayer's pharmaceuticals medical director, Dr Naren Jairam, said after consulting with the South African Health Products Authority (Sahpra) they had decided to initiate a Class II, Type A recall for the Yaz Plus tablets batch identified as WEW96J, with an expiry date of March 2026. He explained that the measure was taken after the relevant authorities discovered a packaging mistake that impacted a limited number of packs which could potentially compromise the product's contraceptive efficacy. Warning to women The pharmaceutical has warned women taking Yaz Plus tablets to stop use immediately.

"If you have been taking the tablets from a batch that is affected with the mix-up, stop taking them immediately and contact your healthcare professional. "While only a limited number of packs from the respective batch is affected, as a precautionary measure, no tablets from these packs shall be used until you have consulted your healthcare practitioner, as they may potentially not provide the contraceptive protection you expect," it said. Women are advised to return any affected packs to the pharmacy or retailer where the product was purchased from for a replacement or refund. Furthermore, women are urged to check their supplies if they purchased more than one pack.

Bayer has urged women to consult their doctors if they had taken pills from the affected batch or if they had any concerns. Meanwhile, Chauke also told Primedia Plus that said some of the packs were filled with hormone-free placebo pills, in error. "There is a particular batch that we were notified of. Normally a birth control pill will have active hormones which protect women from falling pregnant and then there are a few tablets which allow women to go in to into their period phase," he explained.