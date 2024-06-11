Beginner’s guide to clean eating

Clean eating has become a trend in recent years, as more people are becoming aware of the importance of consuming whole, unprocessed foods for optimal health. If you’re to jump on the clean-eating bandwagon but don’t know where to start, here are some tips to help you get on track.

Start by eliminating processed foods The first step in clean eating is to cut out processed foods from your diet. This includes anything that comes in a box, bag, or can with a long list of ingredients that you don’t understand. Instead, focus on whole foods like fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and whole grains.

Read labels When shopping for groceries, be sure to read the labels on packaged foods. Look for products that contain minimal ingredients and avoid those with added sugars, preservatives, and artificial flavours. Make sure to carefully read labels. Picture: Freepik Cook at home One of the best ways to ensure that you’re eating clean is to cook your own meals at home.

This way, you can control exactly what goes into your food and avoid the hidden additives and preservatives often found in restaurant meals. Focus on fruits and vegetables Fruits and vegetables should make up a large part of your diet when eating clean. Aim to fill half your plate with fruits and veggies at each meal to ensure you’re getting a wide variety of nutrients.

Fruits and vegetables should make up a large part of your diet. Picture: Polina Tankilevitch Choose lean proteins When it comes to protein, opt for lean options like chicken, turkey, fish, tofu, and legumes. These sources of protein are lower in unhealthy fats and are less processed than processed meats like bacon and sausage. Limit added sugars Sugar can hide in many unexpected places, so be mindful of how much you're consuming.

Instead of sugary snacks and desserts, satisfy your sweet tooth with naturally sweet foods like fruit. Stay hydrated Water is essential for overall health, so be sure to drink plenty of it throughout the day. Be sure to drink plenty of it throughout the day. Alex Azabache / Pexels Avoid sugary drinks like soda and juice, and opt for water, herbal tea, or infused water instead.