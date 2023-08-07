Bella Hadid reveals she’s ‘finally healthy’ after being diagnosed with Lyme disease

The 26-year-old model - who was diagnosed with chronic Lyme disease in 2012 - has taken to social media to reveal that she's recovering after "almost 15 years of invisible suffering". Alongside photos of her medical records and her various treatments, Bella - who is the daughter of Mohamed and Yolanda Hadid - wrote on Instagram: "the little me that suffered would be so proud of grown me for not giving up on myself [heart emoji]

"Thankful to my mommy for keeping all of my medical records, sticking by me , never leaving my side, protecting, supporting , but most of all, believing me through all of this "Living in this state, worsening with time and work while trying to make myself, my family and the people who support me, proud, had taken a toll on me in ways I can’t really explain. To be that sad and sick with the most blessings/privilege/opportunity/love around me was quite possibly the most confusing thing ever. one thing I want to express to you all is that 1: I am okay and you do not have to worry, [heart emoji] and 2:I wouldn’t change anything for the world. If I had to go through all of this again, to get here, to this exact moment I’m in right now, with all of you, finally healthy, I would do it all again. It made me who I am today. (sic)"

Bella - who is the younger sister of model Gigi Hadid - has also offered some words of encouragement to people going through similar struggles. She said: "The universe works in the most painful and beautiful ways but I need to say that if you are struggling- it will get better. I promise. take a step away, stay strong, have faith in your path, walk in your truth and the clouds will start to clear up. I have so much gratitude for and perspective on life , this 100+ days of Lyme, chronic disease , co infection treatment, almost 15 years of invisible suffering, was all worth it if I'm able to, God willing, have a lifetime of spreading love from a full cup, and being able to truly be myself, For the first time ever