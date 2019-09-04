Beth Stern has been a "nervous wreck" for the past six months due to a cancer scare. Picture: Instagram

Beth Stern has been a "nervous wreck" for the past six months due to a cancer scare. The 47-year-old animal rights activist - who is married to DJ Howard Stern - took to Instagram to reveal that doctors found a growth six months ago during a routine mammogram but she has now discovered that it was just Fibroadenoma (a benign tumour).

Beth wrote: "I went in for an annual mammogram 6 months ago and they found 1/2 inch growth that needed to be rechecked in 6 months. Today was my recheck and it didn't increase in size. I was a nervous wreck for the past 6 months.

"A very dear friend of mine recently had a double mastectomy so this was extra sensitive. Mine fortunately hasn't grown and is just a Fibroadenoma. I just want to tell all of you amazing women out there..get your yearly mammograms.... [This is] a little dose of reality and i think you are all important and worthy and want you to be here as long as you can... love you all. #loveourboobies #ourmenlovethemtoo Thank you, Dr. David Agus (sic)."

Back in 2016 and 2017, Howard, 65, went through a secret cancer scare after his doctor discovered a low white blood cell count during a routine checkup and told the star there was a 90 per cent chance it was cancer.

Howard, 65, said: "And now all I'm thinking is, 'I'm going to die' And I'm scared s***less."

However, after surgery, he discovered it was just a small, non-cancerous cyst but the experience has left him questioning everything.

He said: "I'm at a place now where I am trying to figure out how to spend the rest of my life, however long that might be. But it seems weird to me not to have [work]. To walk away from what I'm good at? I don't even know that I have it 100 percent right yet. And maybe there's more to explore."

Meanwhile, former model Beth has dedicated herself to fostering cats and finding permanent homes for them and she says Howard is hugely supportive of her activism.

She explained: "I'm so fortunate that I do have help at the house. I wouldn't be able to save the amount that I'm saving if I didn't and I'm so grateful that I'm able to. The way Howard supports me and how he's able to fund all of this - he pays for all of the surgeries, the vet appointments. It's really a team effort, I'm just the one that's leading it all."

Beth and Howard have been married since 2008.

