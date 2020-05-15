Bizarre trend involves ground up wasp nests and vaginas

A frightening trend is resurfacing on the internet and it's all because of a new herbal remedy being sold on Etsy and Amazon. We've heard of yoni eggs and vagina steaming, but this could be a new low: wasp nests inserted into the vagina.

The trend first made headlines a few years ago. According to the Daily Mail, women were reportedly putting crushed oak galls - nests that house wasp eggs and larvae - into their vaginas.

The practice of this traditional medicine is said to tighten things down there, and because it was touted as an ancient traditional remedy, many believed it to be true.

For obvious reasons, doctors and experts quickly put out warnings, telling their patients that under no circumstances to try this at home.

But now the curious fad is experiencing an upswing with online stories promoting "MB Herbals Pure Oak Gall Powder". According to the ad on Amazon, the main ingredient, oak gall powder found in wasps nests "is a strong binder and may help to tighten the skin".