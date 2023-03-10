The National Kidney Foundation of South Africa states that it is estimated that 1 out of 10 people internationally have kidney disease but it can be as much as 1 out of 8 in South Africa. According to Fadhl Solomon, Cardiovascular (CVS) Product Manager for Pharma Dynamics, unhealthy lifestyle choices are going to accelerate chronic kidney disease (CKD) in South Africa to the point where even potential donors are being excluded, endangering not only their kidneys but also lessening the likelihood of saving another person’s life.

Although the advancement of kidney disease can be slowed down or in some cases almost stopped with the right care, it is still considered a non-communicable disease. 10% of the global population is thought to have some kind of CKD, according to the South African Medical Journal. Given these statistics, it may be assumed that 5 million South Africans over the age of 20 have CKD, and the number is likely certainly higher among black South Africans.

Despite mounting proof that CKD is becoming more common in Africa, there has’t been a concentrated effort to produce accurate numbers, the SAMRC report stated. As part of World Kidney Day, Solomon offers useful and interesting tips on how to prevent kidney disease, noting that approximately 2 000 people in the country are currently awaiting kidney transplantation. But for some patients, the likelihood of matching with a suitable donor organ is slim while still healthy enough to undergo transplantation.

The role of kidneys Your kidneys are responsible for balancing water and mineral levels in your body by filtering waste products and excess fluids from your blood into urine for excretion. If your kidneys don’t function optimally, it leads to the build-up of fluid and harmful waste products in your body.

According to him, once diagnosed with end-stage renal disease, a blood-cleansing procedure called dialysis or kidney transplantation may be required, but reducing your chance of having kidney disease is of utmost importance. Risk factors The National Kidney Foundation of South Africa states that the prevalence of diabetes and hypertension among the black community makes kidney failure in this group four times more common than in other groups.

Picture by Robina Weermeijer/unsplash “Hypertension causes damage to blood vessels and filters in the kidney, making it difficult to remove waste from the body. which over time can impair the function of one or both kidneys,” said Solomon. How does one know if you have kidney disease? Signs, symptoms Kidney disease can only be diagnosed by an experienced doctor. But if you suspect any problems with your kidneys consult with a doctor who will be able to refer you to a specialist if necessary.

High or worsening blood pressure, less urine or urine that is cloudy or foamy, mu scle cramps or spasms, dry and itchy skin, unexplained weight loss, oedema (fluid retention)– especially in the lower legs –and the need to urinate more frequently, especially at night, are some symptoms linked to kidney disease. Many of these signs might go unnoticed. Kidney disease is frequently referred to as a silent killer, like hypertension, said Solomon. Preventative measures

Making healthy lifestyle decisions that can delay the onset of disease and guard against kidney and cardiovascular disease is the greatest approach to lower blood pressure. Some of these choices include: Maintaining a healthy blood pressure by

Reducing salt intake.

Maintaining a healthy body weight.

Adequate hydration is key. He suggested having a kidney health test if you were obese, had high blood pressure, diabetes, or chronic inflammation of the kidney’s filtering units, tubules, or surrounding tissues. “Given the rise in risk factors, it’s important to identify kidney disease early on by going for regular screenings, especially in people who are at risk,” said Solomon.