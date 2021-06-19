Boity drops ’She Can Anthem’: A celebration of period power

Television personality Boity in partnership with Kotex, has released a new single dubbed She Can Anthem. According to Kotex, the song is a celebration of women and an affirmation that it is time for them to define what they can achieve without being limited by societal standards.

The final version of the song includes lyrics submitted by Boity's fans. You trusted us with your lyrics, now here’s an exclusive preview for helping us change the tune. Watch Boity record and flow with your lyrics, creating the She Can Anthem for social change. Period or not, she can. #ChangeTheTune

Watch full video: https://t.co/zEj2vH31CU pic.twitter.com/OV5PWpD6QO — Kotex_SA (@kotex_sa) June 9, 2021 According to Kotex marketing manager Nthabiseng Leso, the proceeds from the song will go towards the She Can Initiative. The She Can Initiative champions women's progress by fighting period stigma, promoting access to education, and assisting with the provision of equal opportunities.

Boity said: “I’m so proud that my new single has dropped, it’s a dope track, and it has a message that speaks to everyone. "Periods are something for women to be proud of – a symbol of our glory. When I tell women to ’own your throne’, that includes celebrating menstruation and all it represents. That’s why we say #PeriodOrNotSheCan!" Leso said: "Kotex was invented by nurses around 100 years ago, so they could keep working when they were on their periods.

"Since then, we’ve helped millions of women live life to the fullest, and we’re working to foster the same kind of resilience for the next 100 years." “I’m all about female empowerment,” said Boity. “No woman or girl should have to put her progress on hold for her period. Whether she’s menstruating or not, if a woman decides she wants to do something - She Can!”