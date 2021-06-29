Boost your immune system and beat illness this winter with some help from nature

With the Covid-19 numbers increasing rapidly in South Africa, most families are looking for immunity and immune-boosting supplements to help their bodies fight illness. There are many ways to boost your immune system including taking care of your sleep routines.

According to UC Health, when we sleep our bodies produce a protein called cytokines, which target infection and inflammation, creating an immune response. Consuming healthy beverages like rooibos tea, can also help us stay healthy. Rooibos increases the levels of anti-inflammatory cytokines (compounds that fight inflammation) and reduces the levels of pro-inflammatory cytokines (compounds that promote inflammation).

Adele du Toit, spokesperson for the SA Rooibos Council (SARC), explains further about rooibos as an immune booster: “It is packed with polyphenols, which are micronutrients with antioxidant activity. “Polyphenols act as scavengers of free radicals throughout the body, which are detrimental by-products of cell metabolism that can cause inflammation. “Aspalatin – a unique antioxidant found only in rooibos tea, will help to boost immunity, while protecting the body against other illnesses, such as cardiovascular disease and diabetes,” she says.

Citrus fruits Citrus fruits like orange and lemon are also known as natural immune-boosters, due to their high vitamin C content. Vitamin C increases the amount of white blood cells in our bodies, protecting us from infection.

The ‘hot toddy’, a well-known home made remedy for a cold or sore throat, combines whiskey, lemon, honey and hot water. Ginger and turmeric are both natural anti-inflammatories. Rooibos tea is considered a super food, rich in antioxidants and minerals.