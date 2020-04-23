Booze might be a coping mechanism during lockdown, but here's why you shouldn't overdo it

While it may be lucrative to leisurely consume alcohol in excess during the lockdown, your body and mind can feel the health impact of it more than you would like.

"Research studies have suggested that people in the age group of 18-40 years are buying more alcohol than usual during these crisis. People are generally spending more money on liquor as they are likely to drink more to alleviate the stress they are feeling," Dr Anuneet Sabharwal, MBBS, MD Psychiatrist told IANSlife.

However, the increase in drinking might be fun pastime but is likely to have both short and long term impact on the health and safety of individuals.

In the short term, it may help people to calm themselves down or release some tension and stress but in the long term, it may lead to alcohol addiction or it might negatively impact our immune system.

Sociologically, alcohol consumption gone out of hand also puts families and communities at risk, especially in a time when most are sheltering in place.