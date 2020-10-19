Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Breast healthcare tips all women need to know

October is dedicated to breast cancer awareness and shines a spotlight on this devastating disease which affects one in 25 women in South Africa (according to the 2016 National Cancer Registry). We can’t talk about breast cancer without highlighting the importance of breast health. Nicole Sherwin, the founder Eco Diva Natural, chooses to focus on her breast health every day. “At Eco Diva, we do this through our #FLY slogan which means: First Love Yourself,” says Sherwin. “This slogan resonates with me because #FLY means the importance of self-care and the ability to spread our wings and manifest our dreams. With self-care comes the ability to be healthier, more present and more aware of others and the environment.”

Our breasts are super-smart and multi-faceted and should be treasured and revered as the magical artworks of nature. They are the givers of life, the feminine silhouette and the protectors of our precious hearts.

Here are her top six breast health tips:

1. Skin: Choose natural, healing skincare and personal care products

2. Gut: Eat for health. Choose foods that support your health rather than deplete your health. Foods that are rich in phytonutrients, vitamins and minerals (fruits and veggies)

3. Mind: Be mindful. Become conscious of what you are choosing, what thoughts you are creating and how you are feeling

4. Supplement: Choose vitamins and minerals to supplement your diet if you feel you need extra support. Supplements like omega 3, 6 and 9, vitamin B, vitamin E, spirulina, chlorella and tissue salts. All these help to support overall health, which includes breast health, from the inside out.

5. Love: Choose to love your breasts, no matter their shape and size. They are yours and they are yours to love or hate. Choose love. Show your breasts how much you love them by performing regular checks (feeling for lumps), gently massage your underarms and breasts with healing body oil or body butter to feed the skin from the outside in.

6. Seek advice: Visit your preferred health-care professional if you have any doubts or questions. Early detection makes breast cancer easier to treat than if it is left unattended to build up in the breast tissue. Always be mindful of holistic solutions. Integrative solutions are best for per[pH]ect balance.