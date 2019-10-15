With October being Breast Cancer Awareness Month, more light is being shed on this devastating disease.
Breast cancer is the leading cancer affecting women in South Africa. According to the National Cancer Registry, one in 27 women are at risk of being diagnosed in their lifetime.
Breast and cervical cancer have been identified as a national priority with increasing incidences occurring.
Approximately 19.4 million women aged 15 years and older are at-risk of being diagnosed with breast cancer – the cancer affecting women in South Africa the most. In 2013, deaths from breast cancer and cancers of the female genital tract, accounted for 0.7% and 1% of all deaths in South Africa respectively.
Cancer Association of South Africa (CANSA) says it’s important for women to be empowered with knowledge regarding lowering their cancer and health risk and recognising warning signs.