Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Why early detection is highly advocated

Detecting cancer early could mean that treatment will be easier on you and less expensive. Life can be a handful… Fiona Ubisi, 27, seven months into the pandemic discovered a lump in her breast.

Story continues below Advertisement

Although the easiest thing to do when faced with a situation of that magnitude would be to ignore the lump and brush it off or simply pretend it never happened. Ubisi decided to be proactive and take charge of her health. “I immediately made an appointment with a breast cancer specialist. After a mammogram and biopsy, I was told that I had stage 2 breast cancer,” Ubisi shared her story. Consequently, she is a living example of why health experts around the world agree that early detection of cancer can potentially save your life through self-examination.

It's crucial to realise that the majority of breast lumps are benign and not cancerous (malignant). Most non-cancerous breast lumps are not life-threatening although some of them can raise a woman's risk of developing breast cancer, according to the American Cancer Society. Your health greatly depends on your knowledge of how your breasts typically feel and look. Picture by Rebekah Vos/unsplash Breast cancer, which accounts for 6.6% of all cancer deaths worldwide, is the most often diagnosed cancer and the main cause of cancer deaths in women, according to the National Centre for Biotechnology Information (NCBI). In South Africa, it accounts for 20.8% of all female cancer cases and is the most prevalent malignancy in women. Even though the chance of developing breast cancer rises with age, many women under the age of 40 have been and will continue to be given the diagnosis.

Story continues below Advertisement

Many young women in South Africa don’t seek treatment until it’s too late, whether it’s because they are unaware of their risk or because they have never been taught how to check themselves. American Cancer Society data shows that 93% of women with stage 2 breast cancer survive five years after completing treatment. As part of Strawberry Lips’ work this year, young South Africans are encouraged to check their breasts regularly. #DontBeaHothead aims to raise awareness and educate young women about early detection, encourage them to talk to their healthcare providers, and encourage them to check their breasts.

Story continues below Advertisement

Your health greatly depends on your knowledge of how your breasts typically feel and look. However, it’s very important to have routine tests for breast cancer and to see a doctor if there are any concerns. “If you have been diagnosed and have started your treatment, it’s okay to cry and break down when you need to, but positivity is one of the biggest things that kept me going,” said Ubisi. Health experts attribute personal behaviours, such as diet and physical activity to certain breast cancer risk factors. Other lifestyle-related risk factors include being overweight or obese, and taking hormone-containing medications.

There is mounting evidence that regular exercise lowers the risk of breast cancer, particularly in post-menopausal women. Mayo Clinic in the US advises us to look out for the following when self-examining ourselves: Make an appointment with your doctor if you notice any of the following: