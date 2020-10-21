Breast reduction surgery: ’Its time medical aid companies review their policies’

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

By Hazel Moonsamy Amidst the glory that comes with been fully endowed, having bigger breasts has its full share of concerns. When I say glory, I indeed mean that big, “yahoo,” surrounding having those bigger and fuller cups. Most seem to argue that having a bigger bust or fuller cup size almost ensures mass sex appeal. Well, we can argue for the most part that the male species has an obsession with those girl parts that plunge out of the chest.

Indeed, most men may love big breasted women and find them most attractive. One may never know the reasons behind the obsession, perhaps its maternal (but that’s another story to tell), but one thing is for sure, as long it is either a C or Double D cup size, there is much interest generated.

Well for those of you who are moderately to not so well endowed, perhaps you have witnessed the alarmingly, almost kid in a candy shop look of enthralment by some men when a lady with wonder busts walks by. The built-in radar system in men goes off ringing, alerting them to the new found discovery.

There is of course the guy that conceals his excitement well verses the guy that does not hide his ability to stare at them constantly. Both ways, they are revered upon as though it is a brilliant piece of artwork hanging on the wall at the Louvre.

Think back to Pamela Anderson, no one ran on the beach like the babes on Baywatch. It was for the first time that on prime-time television we saw sexy women in bathing suits steam up the screens in our living room in the manner that they did.

Well, no man watched the series for the great plots or the Emmy award-winning acting skills, we all watched in anticipation, in slow-motion (with a soundtrack to match) lives being saved. Detect the sarcasm here, of course.

Ah, the good old days of 90’s television. Back then skinny waists and a bigger chest were all the rage. If you have a set of twins and a “keister” to match you are considered the holy grail of the female anatomy. Fast forward to the present and the boobs still get stuck in the stereotypical nightmare of the past.

Much love to the media's part in this saga; it has over sensationalised the evolution of the boob. The sheer brilliance of course, sex appeal sells. If we could, we would ask Hugh Hefner.

It is almost like those girl parts have taken a life form of their own. A separate entity that dwells apart from its owner. Now whilst this article briefly highlights breasts, its underlying motive is to bring to the masses the many problems plagued with the fuller cup, it seems having bigger boobs can be more than just a handful.

I often wondered if ladies who are big breasted or fuller cupped enjoyed the attention that they received. It does make you wonder, so much is said about the boobs itself, but does the owner share the same sentiments about its star attraction. Going through puberty in its entirety already has most entwined with so many body image concerns.

From acne-prone skin to being skinny but not too skinny to having a behind but not too big of one (maybe a little), golf stick legs and then of course, the development of the boobs. Yes, for the most part, all girls like boobs. Not necessarily gigantic boobs but nice perky boobs in addition to the other must-have body parts. It is almost a necessity in this Kardashian age.

But much to the dismay of many fans, there lurking under the beautiful duo of boob and bra lies an owner with a host of untold stories.

Now not all big breasted women have this story to tell, some love their weapons of mass destruction, barter tools, leverage or just Thelma and Louise anything you may deem fit to call those beautiful girls. We on the other hand have had a good run and it’s time that the girls retire. Please do not misinterpret the play on words, we have learned to deal with the hand that was dealt to us.

Been fuller cupped has given us endless amounts of much joy. Compliments from both sexes, looking good in a summer dress to a bikini and of course just adding that “Je ne saes quoi,” to our daily lives.

But underneath the luxury of it all, being large breasted means having to find a bra that fits right, in a store that caters for your exact cup size, whilst having to spend a large sum of money. In addition to these, there is the back pain, neck pain, indents from the bra on skin due to weight of the breast, marks on the underbust, difficulty breathing at times and of course, general movement poses a problem. Then there’s the exercising regiment and of course if you play the violin or flute, good luck in manoeuvring your way around.

In addition to these, finding clothes that fit you properly, you most likely to buy a bigger sized garment and look way bigger than you really are any ways. It is a cruel world indeed with crueller intentions.

So, can breasts be reduced medically considering there is a host of health concerns associated with being big chested?

Yes, breast reduction is a normal and safe procedure where many women have undergone a successful bilateral breast reduction surgery.

However, most medical aids will deny the request to cover the procedure as it is deemed cosmetic surgery. Whilst there are medical schemes that do consider and provide benefits for various breast surgeries related to illness and congenital abnormality, where clinical efficacy and cost-effectiveness has been confirmed.

In cases relating to breast reductions to alleviate back pain, proving a substantive correlation between breast size, back pain and ultimately spinal surgery is much more difficult.

Furthermore, some medical aids do permit breast reduction surgery with members on higher scheme plans.

Additionally, I have found through research that doctors confirm that many women with large breasts also experience shortness of breath, as well as headaches and shoulder pain, all stemming from the excess weight on their chest.

Its time medical aid companies review their policies with the intent to reconsider cases where women do experience severe back and neck pain due to the weight of the breast.

Interesting to note that if you search for evidence relating to the direct link between breast size and back pain, it has the same search results almost every time; “Having very large breasts can place excess weight on the chest. Without enough support from the surrounding muscles and the rest of the body, the weight of the breasts can cause severe pain, make it difficult to maintain good posture, and even lead to spinal deformity.”

“A further Scandinavian study has found that breast reduction is as good for the health and activity levels of women as a hip replacement because the weight of large breasts can make the spine curve and trigger disc or nerve damage.”

From board-certified plastic surgeons to renowned medical research institutions advising that a direct link can be made to big breasts and back pain, is this not proof enough? So how do medical aid companies determine that there is no correlation or link between back pain and heavy breasts?

There are even some women who experience Body Dysmorphic Disorder, so how many more red flags must be waved before medical aid companies investigate with intent to prove that these harsh symptoms not only affect women physically but mentally and emotionally as well.

This is my story:

I have suffered from back pain most of my adult life. I started wearing a 34 C size bra by the age of 14 and was well on my way to a 34 D by grade 12. Being tall and having a fuller chest in my twenties was not so bad. I was never skinny and considered myself to be a good healthy waist size.

I did have minute back pain from about the age of 29, but I was able to manage it, thinking that it was stress or posture-related. I had deep scarring under the busts and on the shoulders. Enter 36 and I had grown to a size 38 H, it was sheer physical and emotional torture. Most popular stores did not carry my bra size and by the time I found an outlet that correctly measured and placed me in an H sized cup, I was spending thousands of rands.

I had to purchase at least two bra’s every two months, considering the shape of the bra does deteriorate quickly due to the weight it holds. My pain increased significantly in the last four years, in and out of the hospital for pain management, physio and of course trying to lose weight all in the name of having a good night sleep. Bear in mind I am and was always comfortable with my weight.

My quality of life changed dramatically and I much-needed breast reduction surgery as my only option. After consulting with a renowned plastic surgeon, I submitted his referral letter to my medical aid. I was warned that my healthcare carrier may deny my request citing that it was cosmetic surgery which they do not cover.

Within less than a week, I was sent an email with the request had been denied. The reason behind the denial was based on the information I had supplied and that my BMI was below the average needed to be considered.

Naturally, my frustration drove me into a frenzy and I immediately responded with an emotional reply.

I questioned how they came to a quick conclusion that my struggle was not important enough to request additional information and perhaps I was required to be borderline anorexic before my case is taken seriously.

Surprisingly enough, a day later my request was granted.

I have not booked my surgery even though her medical aid approved the procedure due to the surgeon requesting upfront fees in full payment as he does not claim from medical aids.

The sad reality is most women are not that fortunate and have to resort to living with the tormentor coughing up almost R70 000 to have the surgery.

An ideal scenario would be for medical aids to request additional information coupled with their team of experts to ensure their denial is backed up with significant evidence in support of their denial.

** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of IOL.