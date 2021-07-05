Breastfeeding and pregnant women can now register for Covid-19 vaccine

The Health Department has announced that pregnant and breastfeeding women are now eligible for the Covid-19 vaccination. This is good news for all new mothers as the government's vaccine programme had initially excluded pregnant and breastfeeding women due to a lack of data from the initial Covid-19 vaccine trials.

WIth the country experiencing a third wave, the news come as relief to mothers who have been worried about being denied the Covid-19 vaccine. The announcement from health officials comes as a re-evaluation of the country's vaccine strategy with the number spiking in many provinces and the Delta variant spreading rapidly. Speaking EWN, the department's Chief Director Lesley Bamford reportedly said: “The current recommendations are that Covid-19 vaccines, including the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson, should be offered to all pregnant and breastfeeding women who are eligible to be vaccinated and who have completed 14 weeks of gestation.”

Lisanne du Plessis, associate professor at Stellenbosch University and Association for Dietetics in South Africa spokesperson, gives her top five tips for breastfeeding moms during the pandemic: Mothers should breastfeed on demand, whenever the baby wants to breastfeed, day and night.

Breastfeed exclusively for six months. Breast milk provides all the food and water that babies need during this time. Breast milk also protects babies against sickness or infection.

Do not give any other food or liquids to babies, not even water, during the first six months of life. Even during very hot weather, breast milk will satisfy babies’ thirst.

Giving babies under six months anything other than breast milk will cause them to suckle less, will reduce the amount of breast milk that a mother produces and may make babies sick.

Practise hygienic measures to protect moms and babies against Covid-19 and other harmful bacteria and viruses in our environments. What precautions should a Covid-19 positive mom take? The World Health Organization provides the following breastfeeding guidelines if you suspect or know you have Covid-19: