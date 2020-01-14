Feeling excessively tired, devoid of energy, demoralised and irritable? You may have burnout, a syndrome associated with a potentially deadly heart rhythm disturbance, say researchers, including one of Indian-origin.
"Vital exhaustion, commonly referred to as burnout syndrome, is typically caused by prolonged and profound stress at work or home, it differs from depression, which is characterised by low mood, guilt and poor self-esteem," said study author Parveen K Garg of the University of Southern California in the US.
"The results of our study further established the harm that can be caused in people who suffer from exhaustion that goes unchecked," Garg added.
Atrial fibrillation is the most common form of heart arrhythmia.
Psychological distress has been suggested as a risk factor for atrial fibrillation, but previous studies showed mixed results.