‘Cancer didn't break me': The inspiring journey of South African content creator Sharney Blackway

As we move beyond October, a month dedicated to raising awareness about breast cancer, we carry forward the stories of strength and resilience that inspire us all. One such story is that of Sharney Blackway, a remarkable South African content creator and young mother.

Blackway has bravely faced the battle against cancer not once, but twice, showcasing incredible courage and determination. Her journey not only sheds light on the harsh realities of battling a rare and aggressive form of the disease but also illustrates how such adversity can ignite profound personal transformation. Blackway, who had previously juggled the everyday hustle of family life while working full-time for minimum wage in Johannesburg, never imagined that a seemingly routine check-up would lead to a life-altering diagnosis.

Married to her high school sweetheart and raising a vibrant daughter, she was accustomed to navigating the financial strains of young parenthood. However, life took a dramatic turn when she noticed a lump in her chest alongside alarming symptoms, including sharp pains and debilitating fatigue. Despite multiple visits to her doctor and five misdiagnoses over several months, Blackway’s insistence led to a referral. It was a courageous step that ultimately provided answers.

“My initial diagnosis came just seven days after I had a lumpectomy to remove the tumour,” Blackway recalled, reflecting on the shock of learning she was battling triple-negative breast cancer at the young age of 28. Blackwy had five misdiagnoses before her diagnosis, several months later. Picture: Instagram This rare form of cancer, known for its aggressive nature and lack of response to hormonal treatment, heralded the beginning of her relentless fight. However, as she began to regain a sense of normalcy, she was faced with an even more devastating news: the cancer had returned, this time spreading to her brain.

"I was going to the gym, trying to live my life when I noticed something was off. I couldn’t walk in a straight line and I was experiencing intense headaches. “My balance was completely gone, and I would vomit after eating. That's when the doctors discovered swelling on my brain from the tumour,” she said. After a series of MRI and CT scans, it became clear that the cancer had returned, and this time, it was even more aggressive.

She faced another round of surgeries and treatments, including brain surgery, a double mastectomy and extensive rounds of radiation on both her chest and brain. @sharneyblackway ♬ original sound - Sharney Blackway In total, Blackway underwent seven surgeries, 16 rounds of chemotherapy, 31 rounds of radiation therapy on her chest, and 15 rounds of radiation on her brain.

Each treatment brought its own challenges but Blackway never lost sight of what mattered most: her family. The emotional and physical toll As with any cancer journey, Blackway’s battle took a significant toll on her body and spirit. Fatigue became a constant companion and the side effects of treatment were debilitating at times.

"To be honest, I was too tired to make any big changes to my diet or lifestyle. I just ate what I could keep down because I was so sick. I knew the treatments were working, though and that made it all worth it,” she shared. ‘I needed to survive for my daughter’ Blackway’s words echoed. Picture: Supplied "Losing my hair wasn’t a tough one for me. I was just excited that the treatment was working. Every side effect was a sign that the cancer was being attacked. That was the silver lining for me." Finding strength in family

Through it all, Blackway’s family remained her anchor. Her husband and four-year-old daughter became her source of strength and motivation. "I needed to survive for my daughter, she shared. “She was my driving force through all of this. Every time I looked at her, I knew I had to keep fighting." #ketosharney #breastcancerawareness💕 #remission #chemoportremoval #cancerunder30 ♬ original sound - BlessingExcel @sharneyblackway No but God … it is purely by ur grace my God u are faithful… ❤️❤️❤️ I am beyond blessed to have such an amazing … #sharneyblackway Her husband, who had been by her side since high school, also played a pivotal role in her recovery. Together, they navigated the emotional highs and lows, the fear of the unknown, and the immense physical challenges that each day brought.

"Honestly, my faith was the centre of it all. My mental health was definitely affected, but my relationship with God kept me grounded," Blackway shared. "I prayed constantly and surrounded myself with positive, like-minded people. I stayed away from negativity as much as possible. It was about creating an environment of hope." "Sharing my story has definitely been therapeutic. It’s a way for me to release the pain and help others. I want people to know that even though it’s hard, you can find peace and strength through faith."

#ketosharney #fightingcancerwithsharney #fightingbreastcancerwithsharney ♬ Goodness Of God [Live] - CeCe Winans @sharneyblackway My daughters reaction at the end …. My last Radiation was 04 December 2023🙈🥹 God is all I am going to say I appreciate every single one of you sooooo much thank u ‼️ #sharneyblackway For Blackway, her diagnosis was particularly difficult for her family to process. Cancer had a tragic history in her family, with loved ones lost to the disease. Her diagnosis in 2023 came just two years after her aunt passed away from cervical cancer in 2021. Her journey became one of education not only for herself but for her family as well. She took it upon herself to explain the different types of cancer treatments, tests and medical options available.

"I tried to educate my family as much as possible." For anyone currently facing cancer, she advised: "Find your why. You’ll have moments where you question everything, but when you find your why, it makes the fight worth it." Self-advocacy