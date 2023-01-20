Carrie Underwood: ‘I’m no longer working out to be a certain size’

Carrie Underwood is no longer working out to be “a certain size”. The 39-year-old singer admits that her “goals have shifted” over recent years, and she’s working out with the ambition of having “energy and longevity”.

She shared: “I feel like earlier in my career I was working out more to be a certain size or fit into a certain aesthetic that I thought I wanted to be. And now I feel like I work out more to be strong and to have energy and longevity.” Underwood has previously felt underwhelmed by the results of her workout routine. But now, she’s got a different mindset. The “Something in the Water” hitmaker, who has Isaiah, seven, and Jacob, three, with her husband Mike Fisher, told “PEOPLE”: “It really is playing the long game, right?

“I’ve worked out a whole lot and been frustrated because it wasn’t the results that I wanted. I feel like now at this point in my life, you really do learn that it is a lifestyle, it’s balance. It is overall taking care of yourself.” Underwood is in tune with her body and aware of what she needs in order to stay healthy. The singer, who married Fisher in 2010, said: “Just taking care of myself – moving more, eating healthy, staying hydrated – these things are all base level stuff.

