Celebrating our unsung heroes in this month’s edition of HEALTH digital magazine

Seeing as we’re reaching the halfway mark of the year, we wanted to take the opportunity to celebrate the unsung heroes in the medical field, with this month’s edition. No bad news, just feel-good stories to warm our hearts and souls.

And we’re not just talking about healthcare workers and professionals; we thought it was important that we spotlight everyday people who managed to overcome their adversity. One of the inspirational stories featured in the digital magazine is that of Bronté Borcherds. At age nine, she was diagnosed with auto-immune hepatitis. For years, she was in and out of hospital.

Luckily, her story has a silver lining. And with the help of Reach for a Dream, she finally managed to tick off a bucket list item. It’s inspiring content like this that fills this month’s HEALTH digital magazine. Cuddle up with a warm cup of tea and a blanket, and get reading….

– Marchelle

